Gene F. Boles Sr., 75, of West End, went to his heavenly home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Born in Boston, Mass., February 16, 1947, he was the son of the late Rupert William “Bill” Boles and Viola “Vi” Valenti Boles. In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by his sister, Teresa Boles; and his granddaughter, Shelby Marie Livengood.
Gene is survived by his wife of 56 years, Juanita “Little Bit” Boles. He was the father of Wendy Bodsford (Jeff), Jeanette Chisholm (John), Candace Wicker (Aaron), all of West End, and Gene Boles Jr. (Melissa), of Vass. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Travis Livengood (Morgan), Haley and Logan Bodsford, Wyatt Chisholm (fiancé Paige Garner) Katelyn Chisholm, Riley and Allie Wicker, Madison and Matthew Boles and Danny Blinkmann; two great–grandchildren, Tatum and Owen Livengood; his siblings: brother, Rupert William Boles Jr. “Billy,” of Alabama, sister, Nancy Valenti, of Southern Pines, sister, Sheila Boles, of Pinehurst, brother, Michael Boles, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Gene’s family left Boston and settled in the Sandhills when he was a young man. After his high school graduation, he started working as a chef in many well respected local area resorts and hotels, including The Carolina Hotel, The Jefferson Inn, Seven Lakes Golf Club and Pine Needles Country Club. Gene also took a job as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, having his own route in Pinehurst.
He was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church, in West End.
Gene enjoyed playing golf, fishing, taking walks with his two loyal dogs, watching his grandkids play sports and anything that involved being with his family, he enjoyed most of all.
A celebration of his life will be held at Fairview Baptist Church, 1580 Carthage Road, West End, at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 17. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the ceremony from 10 to 11:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, Chris Martin Scholarship fund.
