Gary F. Edmisten

Gary Franklin Edmisten, 57, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
He was born Oct. 13, 1962, in Moore County, to the late Grealy and June Edmisten. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Grealy Eugene Edmisten Jr. and Roger Wayne Edmisten.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Edmisten; three children, Angela and James Quincey, Christen Ussery, and Dustin and Lynn Spangler; brothers and sisters, Roy Edmisten (Tina Riley), Garrett Edmisten (Su Wadkins), Melisha Townsend (Billy), and Janet Puerta (George); grandchildren, Cord, Charlie, Andrew, Jamison, Jonathan, Cassidy, Dawson, Maddilynn, Dakota, Alex and Brennan; also survived by two great-grandchildren, River and Savannah.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with a service following at 2 p.m. Burial at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
