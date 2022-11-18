Garland F. Pierce

Garland Frank Pierce, 85, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Garland was born Oct. 4, 1937, at Moore County Hospital, in Pinehurst, to Arthur Garland and Dorothy Stutz Pierce. He attended public schools in Southern Pines, then graduated from Southern Pines High School in 1955, as president of his class. Following high school, he attended North Carolina State College in Raleigh, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering. He was accepted into the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and obtained his private pilot’s license through the AFROTC program.
After graduation, he was employed by the U.S. Navy, in Oxnard, Calif., where he worked on helicopter radar systems, until the U.S. Air Force sought him out in 1960 for active duty. Later that same year, he married Patricia Bullard from Laurinburg, at NC Baptist Hospital Chapel, Winston Salem.
His Air Force career spanned six years and he obtained the rank of captain. His first assignment in the Air Force was at Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, where he was part of a team that investigated B-52 bomber incidents. He was later stationed in Boston, Mass., as a plant representative at AVCO Research and Development. Following his Air Force service, Garland and Pat moved to Annapolis, Md., where he spent 30 years working for various government agencies in Washington, D.C., including the Army, Pentagon, Naval Intelligence Systems Command and the Defense Intelligence Agency. While working full-time, he obtained a master’s degree in political science from Georgetown University. He received numerous awards and honors while working for the federal government.
Garland and Pat had three children, Gary Pierce, Nancy Pierce Scavezze and Daniel Pierce (Michelle); and six grandchildren.
Living in Annapolis, Md., on the Chesapeake Bay, Garland was very active on the waterfront as he enjoyed sailing, motorboating, water skiing, fishing and crabbing. Additionally, he served as treasurer for Boy Scouts Troop 771.
After retirement, Garland and Pat returned to North Carolina, settling in Pinehurst, where besides golfing, he was involved in many volunteer activities. These volunteer activities included Habitat for Humanity, tutoring math as part of the Literacy Council for students working toward their GED at Sandhills Community College, and serving as an usher and as a Stephen minister for Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Southern Pines, on Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care; or to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.