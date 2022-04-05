Fredric A. Stoner, 90, passed away peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home in Pinehurst, surrounded by his four sons and his wife of 69 years.
Rest in peace, Pop. We love you.
Updated: April 5, 2022 @ 5:24 pm
