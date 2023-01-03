Frederick G. Richardson

CSM Fredrick Glenn Richardson, (Ret.) U.S. Army, 95 of Vass, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1927, in Selma, to the late Eugene and Audrey Richardson. Fred was a World War II veteran, who proudly served his country for over 43 years of combined service in the United States Army and the Army National Guard, as an infantryman, obtaining the rank of command sergeant major. Fred served as the Governor’s aide-de-camp to Gov. James Holshouser. He dedicated many years volunteering with the Red Cross, and numerous other organizations serving military families. He was also a member of the Creasy Proctor Lodge No. 679, A.F. & A.M., in Fayetteville.
Fred loved traveling and lived abroad in Germany for over 11 years. He enjoyed North Carolina collegiate basketball, reading his bible daily and good eastern style BBQ. In his later life, he enjoyed the distinction of being one of the oldest – and most enthusiastic – members of Rock Steady Boxing.
Above all else, he loved his family and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be remembered as a kind man that had such a presence when he walked into any room.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Richardson King; one brother, Eugene Richardson; and two sisters, Mickey McAdams and Audrey Hinchliffe.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Eleanor Elizabeth Richardson; two sons, Fredrick Glenn Richardson Jr. (Carol) and David Eugene Richardson (Dietmar); two grandchildren, Heather Colfax (Michael) and Sage King (Macee); also survived by three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m., at Vass United Methodist Church, 111 Alma St., Vass NC 28394.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vass UMC, P.O. Box 628. Vass, NC 28394.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.