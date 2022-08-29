Fred S. Shuker Jr.

Fred Samson Shuker Jr., passed away peacefully, at the age of 84, at Pinehurst Health and Rehab Center in North Carolina, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Fred was born in Needham, Mass., on Sept. 2, 1937, and grew up in Needham. He was a 1954 graduate of the Norfolk Agricultural High School in Walpole, Mass. From 1955-1958, Fred served in the U.S. Navy as a meteorologist in Pensacola, Fla. Fred was also a Northeastern University graduate, and had a long and successful career in the metals industry serving customers around the globe.
Fred loved gardening, birdwatching, his dogs and golfing. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed watching all sports.
In recent years he and his wife, Carolyn, were involved in many Moore County area initiatives including Keep Moore County Beautiful, Moore County Democrats and Starworks, an arts-centered education program. Through the Keep Moore County Beautiful program, Fred helped to build a playground for a local Moore County school.
Fred was predeceased by his parents, Fred S. Shuker Sr., and Julia (Grigas) Shuker; his wife of 20 years, Carolyn McDermott; and his brother, Judge Robert Shuker, of Washington, D.C.
He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Shuker) Cookson, of Leesburg, Fla.; his daughter, Laura (Shuker) McMorrow and Kevin McMorrow, of Alstead, N.H.; his son, Paul Shuker, of Millis, Mass.; his daughter, Donna (Shuker) Dunn and Robert Dunn, of Bellingham, Mass.; two stepchildren, Rob Eckhardt and wife, Adrienne, and Matthew Rickards; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at a later date.
Donations can be made in his name to First Tee – Sandhills, 15 Dawn Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374, a nonprofit youth development organization that introduces golf to the kids and teens in the area.
