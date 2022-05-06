Fred E. Whitesell

Fred Erwin Whitesell, 85, of Carthage, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 30, 1936, in Burlington, to the late Delis Herbert Whitesell and the late Alice Irene Jeffreys Whitesell. He and his family moved to the Pinehurst area when he was one-year-old. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ferne Bunch; and brothers, Vernon, Leonard, Mark, Delis Herbert Jr., David, Max and Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Blue Whitesell; daughters, Sharon McDuffie (the late Ted McDuffie), Alison Kluttz (Darryl), grandchildren: Madisyn McDuffie (fiancé Robert Garzo) and Maya McDuffie, sisters: Linda Upole, of West End, Mary Mills of Parma, Mich.; and sister-in-laws, Leslie Whitesell, of Troy, and Deelie Whitesell, of Carthage. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Fred was a graduate of Pinehurst High School and N.C. State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, with a concentration in construction, in 1960. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a licensed North Carolina professional engineer and land surveyor. He retired with 36 years of service from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, serving as Division 8 engineer, prior to his retirement in 1996. Upon retirement, he was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. Jim Hunt.
Fred grew up attending Culdee Presbyterian Church ,serving as an elder and later became a charter member of Pinehurst United Methodist Church. He served as chairman of the building committee for Pinehurst UMC, and was very active on many other committees. Fred loved music and was a member of a quartet for many years and a very active choir member. He was a charter member and a former volunteer fireman for the Eastwood Fire Department. He was also an active member of the Pinehurst Lions Club.
Fred loved his family and enjoyed family time. He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. He also enjoyed carpentry, which resulted in many pieces of furniture he built for his family throughout the years. Lastly, Fred was an avid NCSU Wolfpacker, loving all NCSU sports, especially basketball and football. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
A visitation will be held Sunday, May 8, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 9, at 11 a.m., at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery, in Eastwood.
Memorials may be made to Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.