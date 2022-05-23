Frank W. Burrell Jr.

Frank William Burrell Jr., 86, of Southern Pines, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Burrell was born July 4, 1935, in McCaysville, Ga. He graduated from Albemarle High School, in Albemarle, in 1953. He went on to graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology, in 1957, with a degree in industrial engineering. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, where he served as president during his senior year. He was also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University.
He moved to Southern Pines in 1983, where he became city executive for the former First Union National Bank in town. He was very active in the community. He served on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, where he held the office of chairman, and was honored as Volunteer of the Year. He served on the board of the Arts Council of Moore County, and was a past member of the Board of Directors of Moore Regional Hospital.
An avid golfer, he was a past member of the Southern Pines Elks Club, as well as the Pinehurst Country Club and National Golf Club. While a member of the National Golf Club, he served as president. In December 1996, he retired from First Union National Bank, following a career of 26 years. The first 12 years of his banking career were in the Charlotte headquarters, where he held various management positions in the bank’s corporate banking group. The last 14 years were in Southern Pines, as city executive.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Eudy Burrell; daughters, Kimberly Burrell Black (Winston), of Wilmington, Sally Elizabeth (Beth) Burrell (David Sorensen), of Merion, Pa., and son, Frank William Burrell III (Buzz), of Albemarle, and Sandi Burrell, of Seven Lakes. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Caity and Haley Black, Eric (Elise), Emily and Anna Sorensen, and Frank William Burrell IV (Dustin) and Maddie Burrell.
Family and friends will remember Frank for his kind spirit and witty nature. He was quiet and observant, sharing his wisdom in special moments, in both humble and hilarious ways.
He always looked dapper, and no color was off limits. He was a lover of jazz music since his early days. He loved nature and enjoyed learning about trees and birds and watching them both from his kitchen table. He also loved driving and advising the best route to get somewhere. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, sudoku, and watching golf tournaments and basketball on TV with family.
Originally a baker after graduating college, he always had a sweet tooth that he embraced in his final months, especially for cinnamon rolls and chocolate ice cream. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his warm presence.
There will be a private family service on Saturday, May 28, at the home. Following the service, a reception for extended family and friends will be held following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care (of Moore County).
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Burrell family.
Online condolences may be left at www.pinesfunerals.com.
