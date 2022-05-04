Frank Jones Jr.

Frank “Sam” Jones Jr., 90, of Southern Pines, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Pratt, Bethina Quick, Lisa Harris (James) and Tinie Stringfield (Phillip); brother, Thomas Jones (Geraldine); and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 10, at 11 a.m., Eastwood Community Cemetery, 291 Esther Road, West End.
A walk-through viewing will be held Monday, May 9, 5 to 6 p.m., Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.
