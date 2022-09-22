Francis L. Brewer

Dr. Francis (Frank) Lyle Brewer, 75, of Pinehurst, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Frank was born on March 26, 1947, in Bloomington, Ill., to Glenn and Teresa (nee Power) Brewer. Frank married Anita Kroes, in 1968, and they had three daughters; Kristine (Shane) Conley, of Okemos, Mich., Kara (Charles) Dunwoody, of Caledonia, Mich., and Kimberly Brewer, of Katy, Texas. He had six grandchildren, Aaron and Ian Conley, Jacob and Kaylee Dunwoody, and Angelia and Mckenna Hamberlin.
He is survived by two sisters, Ruth Ann Silver, of Lexington, Ill., and Eileen Brewer, of Monticello, IIll.; and a brother, Forrest Brewer, of Tolono, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William; sister, Bernadine Spitz; son-in-law, James Hamberlin; and brother-in-law, Steve Kroes.
Frank earned a bachelor's and master's degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois, a doctorate in education and international agricultural development from Louisiana State University, and performed postdoctoral studies at Harvard University.
Frank's entire career was in the field of agriculture. He spent most of his years in positions involving extension services and administration and teaching at land grant universities. He was an agricultural and marketing director for Cooperative Extension at Michigan State University. He traveled extensively overseas to 70 countries to educate third world countries on improving food production, income, general education and developing progressive educational projects. Frank was a consultant to the USDA, World Bank, Asia Development Bank and USAID. He authored a book on international agricultural systems. Frank worked in Washington, D.C., on the agriculture budget for science, education and agriculture, as a part of President Reagan's budget team.
He also served as a professor at Michigan State University and the University of Minnesota. He was a principal advisor for graduate students and was an external examiner for Ph.D. candidates at the University College Dublin. He retired in 2000, as professor emeritus.
Frank was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a life member of the Knights of Columbus.
For many years he enjoyed golfing, boating, scuba diving, snowmobiling, motorcycling and sporting clay target shooting. He adored his wife during their 54 years of marriage, and he was known for being a good host, friendly to all, and someone who had never met a stranger.
He passed away peacefully, surrounded by love from his family.
A funeral Mass will be held on Oct. 10, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a celebration of life to follow at Pinewild Country Club in Pinehurst.
At a date to be determined, inurnment will occur at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, Ill., next to the family's farm.
Friends and family may make memorial contributions to the Tolono Public Library or organization of choice.
