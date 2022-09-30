Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain, possibly heavy, early. Remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming S and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain, possibly heavy, early. Remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming S and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Francis J. Valitutto, 99, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Born in Bayonne, N.J., on June 5, 1923, he was the son of the late Frank and Uliana (Casciano) Valitutto. After his high school graduation, Francis, known to all of his friends as Frank, went on to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He served in the Tinian Islands, in the South Pacific, as a gunner in the belly of a B-29 bomber. After his honorable discharge, Frank returned to New Jersey, where he connected with his war time pen pal, Ms. Theresa Colasurdo. The two started dating and as the romance blossomed, married in 1947.
Frank attended St. Peter’s College on the GI Bill before starting his career as an auditor at the Bureau of Alcohol for the state of New Jersey, where he worked until his retirement in 1987. During his working years in New Jersey, Frank was an active member of his church and served on the building committees, helping to build new churches in both Hillside and Freehold, N.J. Frank and Terry enjoyed going to night clubs in Palisades, N.J.. and New York, and they were grand dancers to the big bands of Glen Miller, Tommy Dorsey and Fats Waller. He knew the history of all of the artists of that era and all of their best-selling songs. He and Terry loved to travel and made special trips to Alaska and Hawaii when they retired.
They relocated to Pinehurst in 1992, where he became a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church. He took great pride serving as usher and head usher for 26 years. He was a member of the building committee for the new church. He was very proud to be a Knight of Columbus with the Father Robert T. Lawson Council No. 11103 and a Fourth Degree Knight with the Father William J. Dillon Assembly No. 2069, and happily served in many of the charitable and fund raising activities. He regularly attended Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.
He had specific regular daily routines. He looked forward to his regular lunch and dinner gatherings with his dear friends, and was a regular for morning breakfast at the Pine Crest Inn. He had regular fitness workouts at FirstHealth with his long time physical therapist, Kaymaria, and his favorite nurses, Kimberly and Shelby. When Terry became ill and became a resident at St. Joseph of the Pines, Frank rarely missed a day regularly visiting her and bringing a special spark to both Terry and the staff. After her passing, his daily visits continued to her gravesite, where he will be laid to rest next to her.
He was well known and respected throughout his church and community. He was always quick with a witty, funny or historical story or fact. He was a walking encyclopedia of animal and golf information. He was never far from the TV if Tiger Woods was playing. Even with all of Tiger’s faults, Frank had a respect for his incredible playing ability. He was an avid reader and cross word puzzle enthusiast.
Frank was always full of life. He was loving, generous and dependable, and had great integrity. He had a ready smile and laugh and always a hearty greeting. There was never a dull moment when he was around. He loved all of his family. He loved life! He was a treasure to all of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a place in the hearts of those who loved him.
Special recognition and gratitude is given to Frank’s beloved niece, who is also a nurse, Pat Klalo, and his housekeeper, Alice McNeil, for their many years of loving and tender care.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife, Theresa “Terry” Valitutto; brother, Edward (U.S. Army WWII) and sister-in-law, Marie Valitutto; brother, Edmund (U.S. Navy WWII) and sister-in-law, Edna Valitutto, and sister-in-law, Lorraine Valitutto.
Frank is survived by his youngest brother, Richard J. Valitutto (U.S. Army Korean Conflict), of Greensboro; and brother-in-law, William (Bill) Krenkowitz, of Pinehurst. He was the uncle of Edward Valitutto (Pat), of Manahawkin, N.J., Linda (Zak), of Linden, NJ, Valerie Taccogna (Ronald) of Harrington Park, NJ, Gloria Fulton (Bob) of Manasquan, NJ, Pat Klalo (Alex) of Whispering Pines, Peggy Ramirez (Bob), of Kenilworth, N.J., Edmund Valitutto (Darlene), of Carthage, Gina Kutokoff (Jeff), of Toms River, N.J., Richard Valitutto (Julene), of Greensboro, and Paul Valitutto, of Greensboro. He was a great uncle to E.J., Andrea, Lisa, Andrew, Deena, Erin, Lauren, Frank, Caitlin, Drew, Armand, Stephanie, Robert, Justin, Madison, Richard II, John, Alexander, and Caroline, and their spouses and children.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road. Pinehurst. The Valitutto family will receive friends at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, on Monday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., during which time a Rosary will be prayed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.