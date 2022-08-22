Francine L. Porter

Francine Leilani Porter, 77, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 9:08 p.m. It was a peaceful transition thanks to the compassionate care of The Hospice House staff.
She was born Oct. 20, 1944, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to the late Billy Joe and Sarah Lindley Langford. Francine proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
She was very energetic and loved to laugh. She used to say, “laughter is good for the soul.” She also enjoyed music and singing.
In 2017, she rededicated her life to Jesus and from that day forward, she spent every day studying her Bible, taking notes from her favorite television pastors and soaking up the truth in God’s word.
She also enjoyed walking at Reservoir Park and going to the gym. She was very proud of the Anytime Fitness awards she received during her membership.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Meri Louise Milton.
She is survived by daughter, Leilani Renee Medlin (Greg), of West End; sister, Sharon Diane Kinnear (Chris), of Texas; two granddaughters, Kristina Renee Medlin and Heather Ann Medlin; three great-grandchildren, McKayla Renee, Madyson Noelle and Joel Davidson Ronald Greg(aka JD); and several nieces and nephews, Jami, Brian, Jack, John, Morgan and Andrew. She loved them all.
Graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, Sept.1, at 2 p.m., at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, in Spring Lake, for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to assist with funeral expenses. Please contact the family directly for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.