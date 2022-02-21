Frances M. Craft

Frances Monroe Hill Craft, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at The Inn at Quail Haven, in Pinehurst.
She was born Sept. 13, 1943, to Charles and Luella Monroe. She graduated from Greensboro (Grimsley) Senior High School. Frances worked in the weave room at Cone Mills, White Oak Plant for many years.
After moving to Southern Pines, she worked at McDonald Brothers, Inc. and was an active member of Community Congregational Church. Ms. Craft loved animals, especially dogs. On Saturday mornings, you would find her walking to the farmer's market.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary Hill Funderburk, of Greensboro, and Steven Hill, of Lexington; granddaughter, Stephanie Long (Sopheak); and great-granddaughters, Saley and Solana Long, all of Greensboro.
The family will hold a private service.
The family would like the thank the staff of Quail Haven for their loving care.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.
