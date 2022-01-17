Frances L. Maness
Frances Lee Wicker Maness, 83, of Robbins, died Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Furman Wicker and Clara Taylor Wicker. She was valedictorian of the last graduating class of Farm Life High School in Carthage. During her senior year, she married the love of her life, James Paul Maness, of Robbins. Shortly thereafter he joined the army, and left for Germany.
After graduation she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for over a year as a secretary for the FBI. Upon James Paul’s return, she settled down as a homemaker and raised a family of five. In the mid 1980s, she returned to work as a legal secretary for the law office of Frank Thigpen, and attended Sandhills Community College at night, where she earned her degree in business administration. She worked for over 20 years for Frank and his staff before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Paul Maness; daughter Michelle Moore; grandson Christopher Maness; a brother, Mack Wicker; and a sister, Jean Brown.
She is survived by sons, James Michael Maness and Rhonda, of Robbins; Randal Keith Maness, of Clayton; Anthony Paul Maness, of Robbins; daughter Bethany Lambert and husband, Chris, of Robbins; son-in-law Tony Moore, of Robbins; sisters, Carolyn Brown, of Newport, and Ann McCrary, of Lexington; brother Robert Wicker, of Carthage; grandchildren, Mandy McNeill, Meagan Oyster, Daniel Moore, Taylor Moore, Rachel Maness, Chloe Maness, Kirby Lambert, Trevor Lambert and Nicholas Lambert; great-grandchildren, Mattie McNeill, Eli McNeill, Kayla Oyster, Isabella Oyster and Levi Oyster.
The family would like to acknowledge her very special care giver, Leslie Brewer LePlume, of Robbins, who provided in-home care and so much love for the past few months.
They would also like to extend their gratitude for the care and home visits their mother received from the staff of FirstHealth Hospice.
Memorials may be made FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or to The Alzheimer’s Association, at alz.org.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Flint Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. William J. Hancock and Pastor Brian Maness. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at Kennedy Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 10, and other times at the home.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Maness family.
Condolences on line at pinesfunerals.com.
