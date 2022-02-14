Forbes G. Bunting

Forbes Glenn Bunting, a retired engineer who is credited with designing the Chrysler Hemi engine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, surrounded by family members at his home in Pinehurst. He was 89.
The time of death was 5:55 p.m. The “555 angel number” meaning is a sign from a higher realm that change and happiness are forthcoming.
Forbes was born on April 6, 1932, at the height of the Great Depression to Theresa Renerie of Rotterdam, Netherlands, and Harold Bunting of Empire, Mich.
Raised amid hardship and humble surroundings, Forbes was nevertheless known for his quick wit and putting a smile on the faces of those he encountered. Some friends referred to him as “the mayor of Pinehurst” because within a few years of retirement he seemingly knew everyone in town.
Forbes had an easy-going manner, a knack for storytelling and an ability to elicit laughs by repeating a vast array of jokes. He was a simple man with a simple motto: “It doesn’t have to be true; it just has to be funny.”
He met his wife, Ramona Josephine Abilucea, on a blind double-date. Even though he wasn’t paired up with Josie, young Forbie was immediately attracted to the brunette on the arm of his male friend. Within days, he asked Josie out on a solo date and the rest is history.
Years later, Forbes would put a different spin on the blind date story for inquiring grandchildren: “Your grandmother wrote her telephone number on a piece of paper and slipped it in my pocket!”
On Saturday, Feb. 19—the same day that memorial services for Forbes will be held in Pinehurst—the family will celebrate the couple’s 67th wedding anniversary.
Forbes grew up in a one-bedroom bungalow in Detroit with no hot water or telephone. He graduated from Cass Technical Engineering High School in 1949, before joining the U.S. Armed Forces on March 3, 1950—three months before the start of the Korean War. Private First Class Bunting was stationed in Germany as a truck mechanic. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 24, 1952, and awarded an Army of Occupation Medal.
He began his career at Chrysler Motor Corporation, in June 1955, as an apprentice draftsman in the engineering department at an hourly wage of $2.50, at the time a cause for jubilant celebration.
Forbes was recognized as a key contributor on the Chrysler engineering team that designed the Hemi, initially for drag racing and then for stock car racing legend Richard Petty. In his book “We Were the Ramchargers,” author Tom Rockwell wrote of Forbes and his engineering acumen: “He was a guy who came to this planet with a tremendous gift for three-dimensional visualization.”
A pair of framed photographs from The Petty Museum, in Randleman, are prominently displayed in the Bunting residence. In one, Forbes is standing over a gleaming race car equipped with a Supercharged Hemi. In the other, “The King” of NASCAR is smiling in his trademark cowboy hat and dark shades with an arm around Forbes.
Forbes was recruited by American Motors Corporation, where he worked as a manager in the engineering department for a decade before AMC merged with Chrysler. In his role as an auto executive, he tolerated extensive business travel to engineering facilities from France to Mexico.
After four decades of continuous service, Forbes retired from Chrysler on Dec. 31, 1994, at age 62. Two sons, Gregory and Andrew, followed in his footsteps to become engineers. (Gregory recently retired after working for GM his entire career.)
As a youth, Forbes played sandlot baseball every summer from sunup to sundown. He played varsity football and baseball at Cass Tech, and excelled as an amateur boxer in Golden Gloves tournaments.
Baseball was a favorite pastime. “I played baseball. I coached baseball. I managed baseball,” he said. “Then I got around to umpiring. I just liked to be in the game.”
One of his biggest childhood thrills came in 1945 when his beloved Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 of the World Series. One the eve of his death—more than 75 years later—Forbes recited every position player on that team, from “Hack” Miller to “Hammerin’ Hank” Greenberg.
In the mid-70s, Forbes and his oldest son, Glenn, worked together as a two-man umpiring crew for the American Legion’s 18th District in suburban Detroit.
Forbes enjoyed playing private country clubs courtesy of auto industry vendors and retiring to Pinehurst, “the home of American golf.” For 25 years, he competed in The BBFA, the annual golf tournament hosted by his four sons and held for family and friends at resorts across the country. The trophy presented to the individual winner is named “The Forbie.” The 33rd edition of The BBFA will be held in Pinehurst this autumn in his honor.
Forbes was a competitive bowler who competed in mixed leagues with Josie and in Chrysler leagues with his son, Mark. His proudest moment on the lanes was being able to boast about Mark’s six perfect “300” games.
As the father of six children born within a span of nine years, Forbes supported his offspring’s athletic endeavors, be it baseball, basketball, softball, soccer or wrestling. He formed a one-man cheering section for the Troy High School girls’ softball team and daughter Beatrice, who played shortstop. “There were times he would come straight from work in his suit and tie and be the only fan at our away games,” Beatrice said. “Our entire team loved him and counted on him being there.”
His patience in practicing with his children is evidenced by the countless attempts behind the wheel of a boat to help his youngest daughter, Barbara, learn how to water ski on Douglas Lake in Northern Michigan.
He loved music and never tired of listening—and singing along off tune—to the likes of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, James Taylor and The Highwaymen.
Forbes was a member of the American Legion, the United Auto Workers Union, the Clawson-Troy Elks Club Lodge No. 2169 and the Tin Whistles of Pinehurst.
Forbes is survived by his wife, Ramona Josephine Abilucea Bunting; and six children--Glenn Forbes (Willow) Bunting, of Portland, Ore; Mark Forbes (Susan) Bunting, of Rochester Hills, Mich; Beatrice Josephine Bunting, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Gregory Forbes (Melissa) Bunting, of Clarkston, Mich., Andrew Forbes Bunting, of Dadeville, Ala., and Barbara Josephine (Christopher) Scalici, of Summerfield. He had 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, including six who carry his name, Daniel Forbes, Tyler Forbes, Spencer Forbes, Nicholas Jose Forbes, Jace Michael Forbes and Rowan Michael Forbes. His lone sibling, Barbara Jean Rockwell, passed away on Nov. 23, 2021, in South Lyon, Mich., at age 92.
A funeral service celebrated by The Rev. David L. Masterson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst.
Online condolences may be posted at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
