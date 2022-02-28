Florence V.L. Moore

Florence Van Loon Moore, 91, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.

Florence was born in Houston, Texas, in 1930, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1949, and from Baylor University, Waco, Texas, in 1953. Florence married the late Wallace W. Moore in 1954. They were active members of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and Church Women United. Florence and Wallace were active members of the community since moving to Southern Pines in 1968.

Wallace and Florence were the proud parents to Theresa McCrickard, of Clayton, the late Vicky Smith, of Saxton, Pa., and Ronald Moore, of Vass. She is also survived by her sister, Earline Jones Prescott, of Scottsdale, Ariz. Florence leaves behind seven grandchildren, Brian McCrickard and his wife, Anna, the late Andrew McCrickard, Rebecca Catlett, Meryl Davidson and her husband, Ron, Sarah Beth Williams and her husband, Kaegan, Aaron Moore and his wife, Jessica, and Micah Moore. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren

A celebration of life will be held at Our Saviour Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 5, beginning at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387.

Services are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.

