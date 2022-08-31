Florence Marie Mohor, 89, born May 6, 1933, in Newark, N.J., to John and Marie (Guyet) Miller, passed peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Florence graduated from Orange High School in 1951, followed by a long and illustrious career in banking. She attended several banking schools that included the American Institute of Banking, the Center for Financial Studies at Fairfield University and the National Association of Mutual Savings Banks' management school at Amherst University. She also held memberships in several corporate associations, including the New Jersey Municipal Finance Officers Association and the New Jersey Tax Collectors and Treasurers Association. Florence retired in 1989 from banking as a vice president at Howard Savings Bank, after working over 37 years in the banking industry.
Florence and her husband moved to Whispering Pines in 1988. Always active in community affairs, Florence belonged to the Country Club of Whispering Pines, the National Association of Antique Auto Clubs of America and the National Ceramic Teachers Association. During her spare time, Florence volunteered over 700 hours at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, and was an active member of the Trinity Christian Fellowship church.
Florence was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John Albert Mohor.
She is survived by her cousin, Allan (Marie) Guyet, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and four nieces and nephews, Paul Mohor, Alice Mohor, Carol Mohor, John Peter (Amanda) Mohor; and one goddaughter, Leslie Paget Bowes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage, NC 28327.
The family has entrusted services to Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, 425 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m.
