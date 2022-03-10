Florence J. Gaeta

Florence JoAnn Gaeta, 95, died peacefully Monday, March 7, 2022, at Quarry Hill Retirement Village in Camden, Maine, where she has resided the past four years.

Florence was born January 23, 1927, to John Mozda and Mary Bognatz in Simpson, Pa. She graduated from Fell High School, in Simpson, in 1943.

Florence lived in Whispering Pines for over 25 years, and was predeceased by her husband, Albert Gaeta, in 2015. She spent her last four years in Maine, near her daughter, Ann Marie Merrill. She is survived by her two children; Ann Marie and husband, Charlie, of Tenants Harbor, Maine, and Frank Jackowski, of Wilmington; her three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

She was employed by Avon Products for over 36 years and was a valued manager of their credit union. While in North Carolina, she enjoyed being a member of the Whispering Pines Golf Club and the Ladies Guild of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Southern Pines.

Florence’s family has chosen to hold her committal service at a later date. She will be interred next to her husband at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Cemetery, in Southern Pines.

To share a condolence or memory with Florence’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.

