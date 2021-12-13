Our beloved mother Faynita Teaster Johnson passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Faynita was born in Crossnore, on Aug. 16, 1934, to the late Clyde and Hope Burleson Teaster.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Brooks Johnson; and her sisters, Nancy Joan Teaster, and Carolyn Burleson Canupp.
She is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Don) Griner, Sheree (John) Kayden, Jerry (Kimberly) Johnson; and stepdaughter, Helen (Debbie) Slater. Also mourning her loss are grandchildren, Krista Singleton, Matt Rice (Melissa Morris), Lacey (Lawrence) Harris, Allison (Michael) McAllister, Tory (Amanda) Johnson, Brian (Angelique) Kayden, and Seth (Jamie) Johnson. She leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Kyla, Braden, Aaliyah, Paxton, Cameron, and Calvin, Brooks and Lance.
The family thanks Lois Thompson, FirstHealth Hospice, and the Fox Hollow memory care staff for their love and care for mom during the last weeks of her illness.
Faynita will forever be remembered for her love of her family, music, and people.
She was an amazing, creative person, full of energy, and excited about each new day.
She will be interred in Minneapolis (N.C.). A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please pray for a cure for Alzheimer ’s disease. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s research or to your local hospice organization.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home, of Southern Pines, and Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home, of Newland, N.C.
