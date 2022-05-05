Faye Marie Krajewski, 92, died Monday, May 2, 2022 at her home.
Faye was born Jan. 8, 1930, in LaGrange, Mo., to Bessie and William Martindale McCullough.
She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (husband Douglas), Linda (husband George); and her son, Gary (wife Sylvia); also her sister, Bessie Jean Glanz; and her brother, Charles (wife Kathleen). Faye had six grandchildren, Scott, Tricia, Tiffany, Melissa, Christina and Rosalie; and three great grandchildren, Rachael, Sean and Simon.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
