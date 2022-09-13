Faye M. Carter

Faye McKenzie Carter, 83 of Southern Pines, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Born on May 24, 1939, in Pinehurst, the only daughter of seven children to the late Ivey and Maggie McKenzie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, Jack, Gene and Fred McKenzie; and her beloved red poodle, “Beau,” and orange tabby cat, “Buttons.”
Faye spent many years married in Carthage, raising her two sons who were the loves of her life. For several years she owned and operated Country Charm Hair Salon.
She was a loving woman that had a special sweetness about her and a smile that could light up any room. She was a social butterfly who made friends everywhere she went, especially in the last nine years living at Gracious Living. She enjoyed reading, playing piano, Sudoku puzzles and spending time with friends in person and online.
Her Christian faith was an important part of her life and Faye was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the United Methodist Church. She had a beautifully timbered soprano voice and loved participating in the church choir, often singing solos.
She is survived by two loving sons, Tripp and Jon Carter; two brothers, Tony and Marty McKenzie; and many other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., at Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
