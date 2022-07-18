Faye I. Dean

Faye Ilene Pope Dean, of North Fort Myers, Fla., died Thursday, June 21, 2022, with her husband by her side.
She was born in Moore County, in 1941, to the late Zelma Kiser and James Malcolm (Mike) Pope. Faye graduated from Greenwood High School in 1960, where she was editor-in-chief of the school's yearbook, chief cheerleader, a member of several clubs and voted Outstanding Senior. She was the first child and grandchild to attend college. She attended East Carolina University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in education.
In 1964, she married W.L. Dean and they settled in Sanford, where she taught school. She later received her master's degree in early childhood education at Campbell University, while teaching and raising children.
She began her teaching career in North Carolina where she taught multiple grade levels for 23 years, primarily as a fourth-grade teacher. After receiving her master's degree, she became a remedial reading specialist, where she helped write and administer the Remedial Reading Program for Chatham County. In 1987, she and W.L. moved to Florida, where she continued teaching for another 13 years. Faye retired from teaching in 2001 after 36 years.
After retirement Faye enjoyed many activities such as fishing, boating, gardening, bingo, traveling and family. Faye and W.L. took many wonderful cruises and traveled thousands of miles by car seeing the many beautiful wonders of the United States. Every battleground, historical Presidential home and beautiful state parks were photographed.
Family was important to her, and she never missed an opportunity to show them generosity and love. She also was a loving aunt and always showered her nieces and nephews with love and special attention.
She is survived by her husband, W.L. (Bill) Dean, of 58 years; two children, Karla Martinez (Jose), of Cape Coral, Fla., Bryan Dean (Sandra), of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Brandon Martinez, Jessica Martinez and Thomas Dean (Ruby). Her beloved grandson, Aaron Dean, met her at heaven's gate. She is also survived by sisters, Wanda Howard (Andy), Sandra Ward (Terry), all of Sanford, Claressa Poppell (Bill), of Chapin, S.C.; brother, Jimmy Pope (Ruby), of Efland; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was a former member of Lemon Springs Baptist Church and Pittsboro Baptist Church in North Carolina, and was a longtime member of McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla.
A memorial service will be held Saturday August 6, at 3 p.m., at Lemon Springs Baptist Church, 576 Sanders Road, Sanford, NC 27332. Visitation will follow after the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Aaron's Mission Inc., 1379 Crutchfield St., Roanoke, Va 24019.
