Faye H. Riddle

Faye Holder Riddle passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Faye was born on May 17, 1952, and was raised in Anderson Creek. She married the love of her life, Calvin Riddle, in June of 1977.
Faye was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Holder Littlewood; and sister, Pamela Rudisill.
Faye is survived by her husband, Calvin; son, Trey Riddle and wife, Mary; daughter, Michelle Oltmans and husband, Bert; sister, Dawn White and husband, James; sister, Hope Holder, and sister, Jackie Dye and husband, John; grandchildren, Calvin Pieter and Wesley Harmen Oltmans, William Lawson, Calvin Wiley and Elizabeth Faye Riddle.
Faye was an accomplished interior designer and real estate broker. An entrepreneur at heart, Faye was a partner and owner of several businesses including Haymount Galleries and Faye Riddle Interiors. Passionate about design, she also collaborated throughout her career with local artists and designers. In 2010, while still providing interior design services for select clients, Faye embarked on a new career in real estate. Faye quickly became one of the top regional producers for Coldwell Banker Advantage and earned recognition as a certified luxury home marketing specialist.
Faye was an extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother who left an indelible mark on all those who knew her. She was vivacious, full of grace and fiercely loyal. Her grandchildren adored her and one of her most beloved roles was 'Nina.’ Faye had an uncanny ability to connect with people - and her grandchildren were no exception. Her authenticity and natural curiosity allowed her to forge a special bond with each one. She understood and celebrated their individuality and uniqueness. She was their biggest champion.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Highland Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville. Following the service, the family will host a reception at Highland Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duke Cancer Institute (giving.dukehealth.org).
