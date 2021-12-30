Everett M. Cushman II

Everett Morton Cushman II, 80, of Aberdeen, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Everett was born in Abbeville, S.C., on Feb. 17, 1941, to Robert M. Cushman and Ruth Mignery Cushman. He worked most of his career in textiles and made his way from Maine to Miami, in the process eventually settling back to the Sandhills of North Carolina, where he lived a quiet life.
Everett is survived by his son, Trey Cushman, of Springfield, Mass., daughter, Christie Cushman, of Westfield, Mass.; granddaughters, Olivia Cushman, Ella Cushman and Lilah Cushman; and their mother, Jennifer, of East Longmeadow, Mass. He is also survived by Bob and Martha Cushman, of Charlotte, Jane Nickerson, of Meadville, Pa., and Sally and George Mahofski, of Sarasota, Fla.; as well as his former wife, Mary Anne Strickland, of Southern Pines; and his nephew Doug and wife, Robin Nickerson, of Meadville, Pa.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
