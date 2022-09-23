Evelyn G. Matthews

Evelyn ‘Juanita’ Guin Matthews entered her heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Juanita was born Nov. 5, 1927, at Fort Bragg, to parents Weldon Black and Ollie Moore Guin. They moved to Moore County when she was a young girl, where she attended Farm Life School, met and married the love of her life, Richard Matthews. They worked together owning and operating Matthews Market and Grill for almost 30 years before his death in 1979. After Richard’s death, she began working for Bank of America in Southern Pines until her retirement.
Juanita was predeceased by her parents, Weldon Black and Ollie Moore Guin; husband, Richard Matthews; brothers, Doug and Bill Guin; and sister, Doris Fuquay.
She is survived by her sons, Don Matthews (Kim), Larry Matthews (Elaine), Wayne Matthews (Mary Lou); and daughter, Karen M. Edmiston (Howard); 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Rheba Morrison and Martha DeSoto; and many nephews and nieces. Juanita also leaves one special friend and caregiver, Tiffeny Martin.
Funeral services to honor her life will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., at Yates Thagard Baptist Church on Vass-Carthage Road. Visitation will also be at the church one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Alliance, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC or dementianc.org.
