Evelyn Freeman

Our dear mother, Evelyn Freeman, was called to heaven on Friday, June 10, 2022, just past her 85th birthday.

Many knew her as Mrs. Freeman from Pinecrest High School, where she taught English and French for 42 years, beginning in 1977. Others knew her as a colleague and a friend. No matter how you knew her, you loved her, appreciated her and respected her. She was a lady with a caring heart and soul who never missed a moment to enjoy life to the fullest. A calm, gentle, yet direct lady, she always did what was fair and true. She adored her family, friends, students and most of all, her cats.

She was born in 1937, in a small village about an hour and a half southeast of Paris named Féricy. She was a World War II survivor. Her village was liberated when she was seven years old. “Those who live through war approach life differently,” she would say. “Losing everything, including your freedom, teaches you to appreciate everything and everyone.” It was this knowledge, experience, and unbreakable spirit that brought her to the U.S. and start a family.

While raising five children, she received her associate degree from Sandhills Community College, where she was one of three students to give a commencement speech. She continued on to receive her master’s in English and in French at UNC Greensboro, graduating cum laude.

She was preceded in death by a son, Alan; and daughter, Annie.

She leaves behind three children, Miriam, Kenneth, and Patricia. In France, she leaves a sister, Annie; niece, Sandrine; nephew, Alexandre and family; and cousin, Jacqueline.

Due to COVID, we are honoring our mother’s wishes by not holding a formal service. We appreciate your understanding.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Solutions for Animals, P.O. Box 2062, Southern Pines, NC 28388, or go to www.solutionsforanimals.org and donate online. In the memo or comment area, please write: Evelyn Freeman.

Cremation services were handled by Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. You can go to their website at www.bolesfuneralhome.com and leave comments in her memory book.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days