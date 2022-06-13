Our dear mother, Evelyn Freeman, was called to heaven on Friday, June 10, 2022, just past her 85th birthday.
Many knew her as Mrs. Freeman from Pinecrest High School, where she taught English and French for 42 years, beginning in 1977. Others knew her as a colleague and a friend. No matter how you knew her, you loved her, appreciated her and respected her. She was a lady with a caring heart and soul who never missed a moment to enjoy life to the fullest. A calm, gentle, yet direct lady, she always did what was fair and true. She adored her family, friends, students and most of all, her cats.
She was born in 1937, in a small village about an hour and a half southeast of Paris named Féricy. She was a World War II survivor. Her village was liberated when she was seven years old. “Those who live through war approach life differently,” she would say. “Losing everything, including your freedom, teaches you to appreciate everything and everyone.” It was this knowledge, experience, and unbreakable spirit that brought her to the U.S. and start a family.
While raising five children, she received her associate degree from Sandhills Community College, where she was one of three students to give a commencement speech. She continued on to receive her master’s in English and in French at UNC Greensboro, graduating cum laude.
She was preceded in death by a son, Alan; and daughter, Annie.
She leaves behind three children, Miriam, Kenneth, and Patricia. In France, she leaves a sister, Annie; niece, Sandrine; nephew, Alexandre and family; and cousin, Jacqueline.
Due to COVID, we are honoring our mother’s wishes by not holding a formal service. We appreciate your understanding.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Solutions for Animals, P.O. Box 2062, Southern Pines, NC 28388, or go to www.solutionsforanimals.org and donate online. In the memo or comment area, please write: Evelyn Freeman.
Cremation services were handled by Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. You can go to their website at www.bolesfuneralhome.com and leave comments in her memory book.
