Eva M. Yeatts-Toney

Eva Mae Yeatts-Toney, of Southern Pines, died on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at home with her family.
Born Oct. 19, 1933, in Altavista, Va., in the home of her paternal grandfather, the late Robert Lee Yeatts, she was the daughter of the late Dana Harold Yeatts and Maude Edna Arthur-Yeatts of Altavista, Va. Eva was the third of eight brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Perdieu Toney. Bill and Eva had a wonderful marriage for 53 years until his death in 2006.
Eva is survived by her three children, William Perdieu Toney Jr., and his beloved wife, Nancy Jo Miller-Toney, of Charlotte, and their son, Preston Perdieu Toney, of Mooresville; Linda Leigh Toney-Breeding, of Cornelius, and her daughter, Christine Michelle Cole-Davies and her husband, William Jason Davies, and their two daughters, Avery Lynn and Brooklyn Rae, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Linda’s son, Scott Madison Cole and his wife, Ashley Kate Mossor-Cole, of Charlotte; and Jacqueline Kay Toney-Sadler and her husband, Lee Harold Sadler, of Whispering Pines, and her two daughters, Amanda Kay McKibben, of Greenwood, S.C., and Evann Leigh McKibben and her daughter, Chase Ruby, of Charleston, S.C.
She loved her life as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her delicious family dinners were enjoyed by everyone and the highlight of every holiday. All her life, she wanted to put her favorite recipes into a bound book for her family and friends. She was able to complete this before her death.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and Sunday School for 59 years. Eva worked for First Baptist Church, as secretary with the late Rev. John Stone.
She was a long-time employee of Berkshire Hathaway, formally Prudential Gouger, O’Neal and Saunders, in Pinehurst. She received listing and sales awards for 21 consecutive years.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave., in Southern Pines. The Rev. David Helms will be officiating.
The family will have a private time at 12 p.m., at the church, and then receive friends at 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 Morganton Road, Southern Pines, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, or First Baptist Church, in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.