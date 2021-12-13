Eugenia Owens Gosdin, 82, of Augusta, Ga., died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

Born July 27, 1939, she was daughter of the late Alonzo Craig Owens and Myrtle Owens. She was a former resident of Aberdeen and graduated with the 1959 class of Aberdeen High School.

Survivors include her son Roger (wife Wanda); and daughter Cheryl Bellardino (husband Joesph), of Augusta, Ga., and grandson, Thomas McCoy (wife Alisha); and great-grandson, Yael Forrest McCoy.

Visitation December 11, 2021 11-1pm Funeral in Chapel of Elliot Funeral Home at 1:00pm with burial at Westview Cemetery in Augusta.

