Eugene De Santis died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Gene was born in Worcester, Mass., on March 29, 1928. After high school, he served in U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948. He settled in Westchester County, N.Y., where he raised his family and operated his own business for many years.
He retired to Southern Pines and, subsequently, moved to Aberdeen. Gene was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Hyland Hills Golf Club, where he gained the nickname "Speedy.” He enjoyed cooking and was known for his many special culinary dishes. He loved sharing a meal with family and friends, and he loved a party.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Diane De Santis; grandchildren, Scott and Charlotte De Santis; sister, Virgilia Costanzo; nieces, Michele, Corinne and Andrea; nephew, Ron and his wife, Margaret.
Gene was predeceased by his son, Alan.
Services will be private and held at a later date. Godspeed Gene.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
