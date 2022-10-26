Esther E. Vann

Esther Elizabeth (Brown) Vann, 94, of Vass, and formerly of West Hartford, Conn., went to her eternal home on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.
Esther was born on March 18, 1928, in Hartford, Conn., to the late John and Alice (McCorkle) Brown. She was a 1946 graduate of Hall High School in West Hartford and worked several years at Aetna Insurance Company.
She married James Robert Vann, in May 1954, and was a loving mother to her four daughters. She was a longtime member of Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church in Wethersfield, Conn.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Robert Vann, of 59 years; daughter, Sharon Ruth Plunkett; grandson, James Vann Izzo; sister, Lillian Shulze; brother, Robert Brown.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Charles) Jansen, of Vass, Donna (Robert) Ottaviano, of Berlin, Mass., Susan Mendez of Elma, Wash.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel (James) Gardiner, of Lancaster, Pa.; brother, David (Leslie) Brown, of West Hartford, Conn.; and many loving friends.
Final arrangements will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church, 511 Maple St., Wethersfield, CT 06109, or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Our appreciation and sincerest thanks to all the great people of FirstHealth Hospice for all their compassion and support.
