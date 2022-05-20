Ernest O. Miller

Ernest Oliver Miller, “The Coach,” 96, died May 1, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris (Gildersleeve); father of Robert “Randy” (Nancy E.) Miller, of High Point, Richard (Anthony Scafaro) Miller, of Palm Springs, Calif., and Ronald (Nicole) Miller, of Oxford, Mich.; loving grandfather of Tracy Anne Miller, Troy Nathaniel Miller and Dylan Rayce Miller; and dearest brother of Raymond Miller.

Born March 8, 1926, to Frank and Eva Miller, of Lake County, Ohio, Ernie was an excellent student and valedictorian of his class at Mentor High School. He received a scholarship through the U.S. Navy ROTC program and attended Notre Dame University, where he majored in electrical engineering. Serving in the U.S. Navy after graduation, Ernie was involved in the Nike missile program.

After leaving military service, Ernie joined Bell Labs in Holmdel, N.J. He soon met “the girl I’m going to marry.” Doris Gildersleeve and Ernie wed on Oct. 18, 1952, and enjoyed 54 years together.

His career within the AT&T/Bell System included key management positions, moving from Cleveland to Youngstown to New York City and Detroit. He became manager of transmission services for southeastern Michigan.

Ernie had a lifelong interest in sports and outdoor activity. “The Coach” was a volunteer manager of youth baseball teams for his sons. He was a summer camper, who toured the country on family vacations. And he was an enthusiastic golfer, as a member of Birmingham (Michigan) and Seven Lakes country clubs. He achieved one of his life goals by playing at Pebble Beach Links in Monterey, Calif. He also attended Detroit Lions and University of Michigan football games, as season ticket holders with his family.

Upon retirement, Ernie moved to Seven Lakes, where he enjoyed his golden years in a lakeside cottage home, and was in social clubs, including Jaycees, Kiwanis and the Civitans. He was known to discuss investing with friends.

While in Seven Lakes, he and Doris became charter members of the St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, serving on the church vestry and service teams. He loved singing with men’s choral groups (The Tar Heel Chorus and the Rivermen) and enjoying playing bingo at River Landing.

Ernie will be interred in the Seven Lakes Cemetery columbarium, next to Doris. He was preceded in death by his wife, in 2007, and by his grandson, Troy, in 1990. He is survived by his sons and their families.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.

