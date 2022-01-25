Erma Stolz Burley, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 89. Erma was born August 18, 1932, in Patton, Pa., the daughter of Blair and Ruth (Farabaugh) Stolz. She graduated from Ebensburg Cambria High School in 1948, at the age of 16, and traveled to New Jersey, where she worked at the Owens Illinois Glass Factory for four years. Erma married her high school sweetheart, Robert J. Burley, in 1952, and had seven children over the next 11 years, residing in Hampton, Va., then moving to North Carolina in 1966.
Erma became a dedicated member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Southern Pines. She was involved in numerous volunteer activities over the years, which included a reading program on the radio for the blind, Meals on Wheels, and a reading tutor at Aberdeen Elementary School. Her last volunteer activity, which spanned 20 years, was with Habitat for Humanity, where she helped build many houses as well as work in the resale shop with her good friend, Barbara Nuti. She was also an avid bowler and participated in the Sandhills Striders Club. Erma also did much traveling and visited 44 states and 33 countries.
In addition to her parents, Erma was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Robert J. Burley; three siblings; her son, Bruce A Burley; and a granddaughter, Jacqueline Dowen. She is survived by her children, Barbara Burley, Janice Verbic, Jeffrey Burley, Joni Baggett(Craig), Robert J. Burley Jr, and Brenda Stroker(Scott); 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Patrick Stolz(Hilda); and several nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, and was a devout disciple of God her entire life. Erma will forever live on in the hearts she leaves behind.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the St. Anthony's Catholic Church Fellowship hall in Southern Pines on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Memorials can be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst, or Habitat for Humanity in Aberdeen.
The family would like to sincerely thank our mom's caregivers for their loving and compassionate care over the past five years, Dottie Bevilaqua, Angela Cole, Kendra Lowery, and Pearl Flanagan. Also, many thanks to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care for their support and care of our entire family.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Burley family.
