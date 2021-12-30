Erma Reeder

Erma Jean Reeder, 89, of Pinehurst, formerly of Fort Madison, Iowa, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.

Born Oct. 15, 1932, in Mediapolis, Iowa, she was the daughter of Clyde Roscoe and Alma Lane Stout. On June 27, 1954, she married George Sheridan Reeder in Mediapolis, Iowa. Mrs. Reeder attended Burlington Junior College and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Iowa Wesleyan College. Mrs. Reeder was an elementary teacher in the Fort Madison schools for over 33 years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Madison and Southern Pines United Methodist Church.

She served as president of the Iowa Rural Letter Carrier Auxiliary, in 1973, and was a member of several education associations and the Great River SAMS Camping Club. She enjoyed camping, swimming, sewing, quilting, scrapbooking, playing bridge, and traveling. She and George became snowbirds and especially loved the Arizona sunsets.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and sported a large variety of Christmas sweaters, sometimes wearing them throughout the year.

The Reeders hosted foreign exchange students, Alexandre Balmer, of Switzerland, in 1976, and Pedro Yessi, of Chile, in 1982. They also welcomed several foster children into their family.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Stoudenmire, of Southern Pines, and Krista Reeder, of Spokane, Wash.; and one son, Kirk Reeder (Sharon Hall), of Ankeny Iowa; daughter-in-law, Lisa Reeder, of Des Moines, Iowa; five grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Reeder; one son, Kevin Reeder; two brothers, William Stout and Lloyd Stout; and two sisters, Doris VanNice and Ethel Stout.

A memorial service and interment in Fort Madison, Iowa, will be announced at a later date. Services provided by Reeves Funeral Home, Hope Mills.

