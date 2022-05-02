Eric Duncanson, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Eric was born in Vale of Leven, Dumbartonshire, Scotland, the son of Alexander and Joan Duncanson, on March 31, 1965.
On Nov. 10, 2001, he married Deanne (De) and in 2005, they were blessed by the birth of their daughter, Emmalee, when they became ‘complete.’ Eric loved his home country. He was a proud Scot but also chose to gain his U.S. citizenship in April of 2012. He graciously said, “I’m forever a proud Scot by birth and also an American by choice”.
After receiving his mechanical engineering degree, he became passionate about the golf course industry. He came to the United States, sponsored by The Ohio State University Global Turf Training Program, after a career at Loch Lomond Golf Club to join Mid Pines/Pine Needles Resort and Golf Club, where he devoted 23 years. He joined the TETAC organization, taught at Sandhills Community College and served with the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, on the Equipment Managers Task Group, as well as an instructor.
Eric always hoped his legacy would be that he served, shared his knowledge and experience with his colleagues and peers, and was willing to step in with help in any capacity, at any time.
Eric had a heart full of love, fun and laughter with a giving nature. His passion was always in his family, friends and his beloved Glasgow Rangers. He was a dedicated Free Mason, so proud to have been a member and past master of Lodge Leven St. John 170, in Scotland, a member of William G. Hill Lodge, in Raleigh, and continued his commitment while living in the United States.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steven.
Eric is survived by his wife, Deanne Evans Duncanson; and daughter, Emmalee Evans Duncanson, of Sanford. He’s also survived by his daughter, Hazel Duncanson, of Scotland.
A celebration service will be held Thursday, May 5, at 3:30 p.m., at Cool Springs Baptist Church, 1313 Cool Springs Road, Sanford, NC 27330.
The family will receive friends prior the service at 2:30 p.m., in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a scholarship account that has been established for Eric’s daughter, Emmalee, who intends to pursue a career in medicine.
Online Condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
