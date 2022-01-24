Emma J. Miller

Emma Jean (Treichler) Miller, 83, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Community Hospice, Anne and Donald McGraw Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
Emma was born on Oct. 6,1938, in Wilkinsburg, Pa., to Max and Lillian Treichler. She attended Wilkinsburg High School and, after graduation, she worked at the former Columbia Hospital, Lehigh Hanson Heidelberg Cement Group, and Boles Funeral Home. She served faithfully with Boles Aftercare, with the children at Tuesday Tutoring at West End Presbyterian Church, and as a volunteer at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in the surgical waiting room. She knew no stranger, and countless lives were touched by her beautiful smile, kind heart and fun-loving spirit.
She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Shaun Niggle; her husband, Edward L. Miller; a brother, Max Treichler; and a sister, Judith Buchanan.
She is survived by dear friend, Mike Monahan; her brother, John (Jack) Treichler (Johanna); her nieces, Kim Shay (William), Michele Abell (Chris), Jessica Carlin (Dave) and Jeaneen Kish; nephew, Greg Buchanan (Julie); great-nieces, Brenna Buchanan and Andrea Hilburn; great-nephews, Ian Buchanan and Zachary Abell; and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. Pastor Jimmy Coxe will officiate. Committal will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 2-3 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
