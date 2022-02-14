Elsie Mae Troxler, 98, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
Born in Rockingham County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Frank Roberts and Elsie Mae Hand Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Troxler.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeanette T. Speer; granddaughter, Janet Gatti and husband, Mike; great-grandchildren, Kyle Gatti, Shelby Gatti and husband, Kovan, Hensley and Peyton Gatti.
A cryptside service was held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.
