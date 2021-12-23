Elsie E. Kakadelis

Elsie Evelyn Guttler Kakadelis died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. She was 88 years old.
On June 16, 1933, Elsie Kakadelis was born in Danbury, Conn., the daughter of the late Karl and Elsa Ahlf Guttler.
Elsie married Peter James Kakadelis, of Danbury, on Jan. 30, 1955. They had a full life together. Elsie and Peter moved from Danbury, Conn., to Atlanta, Ga., in 1983, and then to Charlotte, in 1998. Her husband, Peter, passed in 2004. She lived with her son, Tom, and his wife, Lindalyn, in Charlotte, Wadesboro, and Pinehurst.
Elsie was a gifted artist, baker, cook, seamstress, caregiver, beautician, musician, women’s leader, mom, nana, wife, and child of God. She passed all these on to those she leaves behind, especially to the friends and family who will miss her greatly.
Her two sons survive her, Tom and his wife, Lindalyn Kakadelis, of Pinehurst, and Karl A. Kakadelis and his wife, Tracy V. Kakadelis, of Warrenton, Va.; and her five grandchildren, Kristina McClure, Karl Kakadelis, Peter Kakadelis, Anna Amelia Kakadelis, and Molly Stough; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m., at New City Church, 2500 Carmel Road, Charlotte. Pastor Chris Payne will officiate.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be sent to Samaritan’s Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Midstate Cremation Service, Asheboro.
