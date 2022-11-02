Elmer J. Cummings

Elmer “Bud” Junior Cummings, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Born May 20, 1946, Bud was the son of the late Pete Cummings and Lelia Ring Cummings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Tyson.
Bud is survived by his spouse, Nancy Needham Cummings; his daughter, Wendy and her husband, Lee Butner, of Cameron; his sons, Todd Cummings and fiance, Jennifer Ludwig, of Carthage, and Rodney Cummings, of Cameron. He will be missed by his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Hannah and Katelynn Butner, Cole Cummings and Jordan Nunnaley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, in Carthage, with Pastor Andrew Butner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation begins one hour prior in the church Fellowship Hall.
The family will receive friends at the home of Lee and Wendy Butner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Foundation of FirstHealth and Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cummings family.
Online condolences may be left at www.pinesfunerals.com.
