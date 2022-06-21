Elizabeth O. McDonald

Elizabeth “Beth” Odell McDonald, 69 of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
She was born Jan. 1, 1953, in Moore County, to the late Archie and Odell McDonald. Beth worked as a respiratory therapist serving patients locally at Moore Regional and also in Siler City, at Chatham Hospital. She always loved her career and taking the best care of her patients.
She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews that she adored. She also enjoyed golfing, sports, animals, trips to the beach and a good game of foosball.
She is survived by four siblings, brother, Gary McDonald (Betty), of Taylorsville, and their children, Chris (Jennifer) and Amanda (Kevin); sister, Linda Beddingfield (the late Kenny), of Asheboro, and their children, Jason, Adam (Sharon) and Brandon (Casey); brother, Kenneth McDonald (Sue), of Pinehurst, and his son, Jeremy (Gini); and brother, Timothy McDonald, of Pinehurst; also survived by three great-nieces and five great-nephews.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 25, from1-2 p.m., at McDonalds Chapel, with service following at 2 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations in Beth’s name may be made to McDonalds Chapel, 1374 Foxfire Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315; or Moore County Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage, NC 28327.
