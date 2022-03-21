Elizabeth J. Thomas

Elizabeth June Cockman Thomas, 80, of Carthage, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, with all three of her children by her side.
A native of Moore County, she was the daughter of the late June Atlas Cockman and Mary Dunlap Cockman, both of Robbins.
“Libby,” as her family affectionately referred to her, was a graduate of Elise High School in Robbins. She also graduated with her associate degree in nursing from Sandhills Community College, and received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Florida State University. She served as a hospital registered nurse in both Moore and Lee Counties. Additionally, Elizabeth was a passionate public servant working as a public health nurse for the state of North Carolina for most of her career. She won many awards and accolades for her vigorous efforts on behalf of children’s public health.
Libby and her husband, James, lived in many different countries as James worked in foreign embassies during his career in the U.S. Army. Growing up as a small town country girl, and leaving Robbins at age 18, didn’t stop her from quickly learning how to serve and socialize with many foreign and local dignitaries. In her early 20’s she served dinner to President Lyndon B. Johnson, and many other world leaders while living in Finland.
Libby accomplished many things in her life but nothing was more important to her than her family, all of whom will miss her greatly.
She was predeceased by her husband, James L. Thomas; her sister, Mary Janice Palagruto; and grandson, Logan Thomas.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Thomas, of Carthage; Scott Thomas and wife Bobbie Jo, of Seagrove, and June Davis and husband Timothy, of Carthage; sisters, Dr. Lorna Cockman Clack, of Carthage, Dr. Dianah Cockman Bradshaw, of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Dr. Daniel Atlas "D.A." Cockman and wife, Janie, of Climax; and brother-in-law, Domenic Anthony Palagruto, of Elkton, Md.; grandchildren, Nicole Davis, Daniel Davis, Dylan Thomas and wife, Emily, Sarah Margaret Thomas and Norah Elizabeth Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Rowan Corey and Sophie Mae Thomas.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, at First Baptist Church, in Carthage, where she was a long time member and taught Sunday School most of her adult life. Pastor Brian Murphy will officiate the service. A private family committal service will follow.
The family will receive friends at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home on Monday, March 21, from 6-8 p.m., and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation at https://wish.org.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home in Carthage.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
