Elizabeth J. McCann

Elizabeth “Betsey” Jean McCann, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.

She was born Oct. 1, 1949, in Gary, Ind., to the late Joseph and Joan Kutch. Betsey was an educator her whole life and taught high school in both Maryland and California. She was always studying and educating herself along with others. She loved teaching both Latin and Greek to her high school students.

She and her husband lived in numerous places to include New York, Maryland, Virginia, California, Colorado and North Carolina. She was quick witted and all about her family. She enjoyed traveling, reading, golfing, crossword puzzles and music.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Leo Kutch; and one sister, Mary Ann Valenza.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dennis J. McCann; two children, Darin McCann (Jamie) and Brett McCann Denison (Jeremy); one sister, Ellyn Kutch; aunt, Patricia Leathers; brother-in-law, Timothy McCann; sister-in-law, Kathleen Rokosz; four grandchildren, Gary, Patrick, JJ and Riley; also survived by her loving companion dog, Tully.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all the friends she made her in North Carolina that have supported her along the way.

Services will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

