Elizabeth J. Dennington

Elizabeth Joyce Dennington, 98, late of Pinehurst, departed this life Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Burdette “Denny.”
Born in 1923 to Ralph and Mildred Brady, Joyce was an only child growing up in Livingston, N.J., surrounded by an extended family (Winans) on her mother’s side. Like her parents, Joyce became involved in her work and loved to entertain.
She was a 1940 graduate of West Orange High School; a 1944 graduate of College of St. Elizabeth’s, earning a bachelor’s degree in home economics. In the 1970s she continued her education earning her master’s degree from Montclair State University. Joyce spent her adult working life teaching at West Orange High School, her alma mater, in home economics, child growth and development, and family living. In later years, she left daily teaching to become a member of the high school’s administration.
After 35 years, she retired and moved with her husband to Pinehurst, where they built a home off Donald Ross Drive. Moving again to Quail Haven Village, in 2011, until 2019.
Joyce is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Rick Clancy, of Chapel Hill, son and daughter-in-law, Ralph and Nancy Dennington, of Hampton, Va.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Joyce will be laid to rest by her husband in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
