Elizabeth Flinchum Henson, 91, of Addison Blvd., High Point, died at home Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Mrs. Henson (Lib / Libby) was born in High Point, the daughter of Paul Glenn and Nellie Whitlow Flinchum (deceased). She is survived by her sisters, Shelby Hedgecock (Frank), Terry Caddell (John); and was predeceased by sister, Becky Boyte (Odell); and brother, Jack Flinchum (Alene). Mrs. Henson was also predeceased by her loving husband, Henry Thomas Henson; and an infant son, who passed at child birth.
Surviving are her beloved son, Thomas F. Henson (Jane), of Ocean Isle Beach; and daughter, Kay Nell Henson Moss (Tim), of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Scott Thomas Henson (Jenell), Amanda Lowe and Jenilee Gardner (Dustin); four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Katie, Lucas and Henrik; and many special nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was a devoted servant of her Lord and Savior, serving as a choir member and Sunday school teacher for many years. Her most recent affiliation was with Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She loved her family selflessly and always put others before herself. Elizabeth was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and wife, who cherished her late husband, Henry, during their 43 years of marriage, even until her death.
She was a gracious lady and faithful servant who filled our lives with love and hope. She lived her life with dignity and grace to the very end. The family expresses gratitude for thoughts and prayers. To God be the glory.
J. C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N.C. 109, Winston-Salem, is in charge of arrangements.
A funeral service is to be observed at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the funeral home chapel, with family receiving friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. John Causey will officiate.
Interment will follow in Sunset Knoll Cemetery, 1380 Church St., Ramseur, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth would be pleased if you made a financial contribution, in her memory, to the charity of your choice.
