Elizabeth A. Dawson

Elizabeth Addison Dawson, 88, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in a hospice room at Quail Haven Retirement Village. Born on Dec. 2, 1933, she died just three days after her birthday. Everyone called her “Buff.”
Buff grew up in Salem, Mo. Her parents were George and Betty Addison. She had two sisters, Marilyn and Sandra.
In college she met the man she would marry, James M. Dawson. Together they raised two children, Scott and Lisa, moving to New Jersey, Wisconsin, Florida and finally, Pinehurst, where they lived at 10 Village Green East, across from the Village Chapel for over 40 years.
Scott and his wife, Dede, moved to the Pinehurst area in 1991. Together with Buff and Jim, they opened The Squire’s Pub, which was a local favorite for over 30 years. Scott and Dede have two sons, Tyler and Sean Dawson. Lisa and her husband, John Gessner, moved to the Sandhills in 2001, with their two sons, London and Devon.
Buff and Jim were devoted, enthusiastic, supportive, fun-loving parents and
grandparents, attending many school and sports events, hosting many sleepovers and family dinners in their beautiful home.
Buff was an elementary school teacher for nearly 20 years before moving to Pinehurst. After moving here, she opened a beautiful tea shop in the Village, called Something More. She and her sister, Marilyn,created a Pinehurst coloring book, which sold in shops locally for many years. She even dabbled in real estate for a while.
Buff will be remembered most for her love of her family, her quick wit, and her calm wisdom. She was a true friend, a good listener, an avid reader, a wonderful cook, an excellent teacher, a loving wife and an amazing mom and granny.
She is survived by both children, their spouses, and her four grandchildren.
A private family service will be held graveside, with Paul Murphy officiating.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
