Elizabeth A. Bradburn

Elizabeth Ann Bradburn (Betsey) died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Fox Hollow Sr. Living Community, finally freed from dementia. Born in Thomasville, Ga., on Aug. 16, 1943, she was the daughter of Ann Webster Baxter and Edward Laurence Baxter. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Bradburn; her son, Eddie Wood and wife, Becky; her daughter, Shelley Wood; her sister, Ellen Baxter; and four grandchildren, Cameron Wood (wife, Molly Banfield), Andrew Wood, and Abby and Erin Callahan. Betsey led life to the fullest in every stage along the way. As a child, her family moved throughout Kentucky and Pennsylvania following her father’s assignments as an Episcopal priest. They settled in Warrenton, where Betsey met and married Shelley and Eddie’s father, Ed Wood.
Betsey was a fun-loving young wife and mother who worked to make a joyful home for the family until Shelley and Eddie were grown. However, she yearned to do more and pursued many passions teaching herself to paint and practicing piano. She and Ed were divorced in 1982, and she returned to college graduating as valedictorian of her class at Queens College, Charlotte. Betsey worked as associate director of admissions at Queens for 13 years and married Paul Yancey in 1992. Paul and Betsey enjoyed life in Charlotte and their beach home in Ocean Isle until Paul’s death from cancer in 2004. Eventually, Betsey met and married her husband, Johnny.
Johnny and Betsey were blessed with many years of happiness and travel, especially to their beloved Scotland. They enjoyed family, friends, hiking, birding and all aspects of life. Betsey’s diagnosis with dementia several years ago slowed her down but could not extinguish the love she and Johnny shared, nor her love for her family.
We are saddened by her death but joyful that she walks in heaven, healthy again, surrounded by her loved ones that went before her. Her family is especially grateful for the wonderful love and care the staff at Fox Hollow provided during her illness.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 350 E. Massachusetts Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The Heifer Project (www.heifer.org), that Betsey faithfully supported; or to Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Powell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bradburn family.
