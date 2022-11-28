Elinor was born in Tiskilwa, Ill., on March 5, 1925, the daughter of Dr. Harry and Josephine Brown. She married Howard E. Seaver, an executive at Parade magazine, on Jan. 30, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Elinor raised her three children, Sharon, Pamela and James in New Canaan, Conn.
Elinor was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Howard E. Seaver, on Dec. 8, 1974. In 1978, Elinor remarried Brig. Gen. George A. Roll (U.S.M.C. Ret.) and moved to Southern Pines, where she lived for 30 years until George’s passing on Sept. 13, 2008.
In 2010, Elinor moved back to Connecticut to be near her children and sister, Janet. Elinor spent the remaining years of her life in both New Canaan, Conn., and Fairfield, Conn., where she received devoted love and care from her daughter, Pamela VanDerheyden; her son, James Howard Seaver; and her live-in caregiver, Mary Fuller.
Elinor was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt. A devout Catholic, Elinor was actively involved in the church and volunteered for P.E.O, a philanthropic organization focused on the advancement of women. In her free time she enjoyed playing golf with friends at Pinehurst Country Club and The Country Club of North Carolina, bowling and playing bridge.
Elinor was known for socializing and entertaining guests, and having a charming personality that captivated all. Elinor was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Seaver; her sister, Helen Vonachen (Joe); her brother, Dr. Robert Brown (Betty); and her sister, Janet Annunziato (Dr. Lewis).
Elinor is survived by her son, James Howard Seaver; her daughter, Pamela VanDerheyden and her son-in-law, Michael VanDerheyden; her three grandchildren, Chelsea VanDerheyden Olayos, Heather Louise VanDerheyden and Hogan Howard VanDerheyden; her stepdaughters, Georgeann Fannon (John) and Kathy Goenher (Richard); and her 10 step-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m., at Saint Aloysius Parish in New Canaan, Conn. Reception to follow at the Roger Sherman Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.