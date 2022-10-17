Eli R. Thompson

Eli Roger Thompson, 79, of Troy, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his residence.
Born Oct. 25, 1942, in Hoke County, he was a son of the late R.W. and Ariel Cole Thompson. Roger retired after 43 years as a meat manager at Food King in Troy. Roger was a very special man to all that knew him. He was a devoted husband of 59 years to his beloved wife, Linda. He adored his two children, Phil and Melissa, as well as his beautiful granddaughters, Alston, Brittany and Cole. He was also fortunate to have been given the gift of two handsome great-grandsons, Oliver and Jackson. They were all his pride and joy.
Roger came from a very large, joyful family. He was the sixth of nine children. He was blessed with many brothers and sisters that he adored and many nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.
Roger had a heart of gold and a generous spirit. He was lively and encouraging and he truly never met a stranger. He had a smile that was contagious, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. Roger would say that his beautiful family was his greatest accomplishment. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Perry Thompson, of the home; son, Phillip Roger Thompson (Nita), of Troy; daughter, Melissa Harris (Robert), of Mt. Gilead; brothers, Claude Thompson, of Biscoe, and Hugh Thompson (Dianne), of Myrtle Beach; sisters, Yvonne McCaskill and Joann Greene (Cecil), both of Biscoe; sister-in-law, Janice Thompson Janey (Larry); grandchildren, Alston Thompson Blondin (Jack), Brittany Thompson and Cole Harris; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Cauwels and Oliver Cauwels.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Thompson; and sisters, Mary Comer, Ruth Dewitt and Mozelle Hicks.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, at First Baptist Church, in Troy, officiated by Dr. Jeff Hartman. Burial will follow at Blackwood Chapel Cemetery in Pekin.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly, 960 N 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001, or the First Baptist Church, 401 E Main St., Troy, NC 27371.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is assisting the Thompson family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.