Eli A. Jaksic

Eli Alex Jaksic, 98, of Southern Pines, passed away at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehab, March 10, 2023.
Eli was born in Gary, Ind., on Oct. 16, 1924, to Ilija Jaksic and Julia Utzig Jaksic. In his younger years, Eli played basketball for Emerson High School in Gary, Ind., and at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1943, and was a World War II veteran.
He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. He then had a successful career as the recreational director at Timken Company in Canton, Ohio, for 30 years. He was on the steering committee that founded the Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio, and he founded the Football Hall of Fame Breakfast Club. He was the president of the Breakfast Club for many years.
He moved to Southern Pines when he retired, and became involved in many local organizations. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the Elks Club. At the Elks, he ran the handicap golf tournament for 20 years. Eli was also a member of the Raleigh and Moore County Shriner clubs, American Legion and was a master mason for 65 years.
Eli is survived by his stepchildren, Linda Whisenand, Pat (Paul) Martin, Tricia Whisenand; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Eli was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Doris L. Jaksic; his second wife, Gladys M. Whisenand Jaksic; and his stepson, Ronald Ray Whisenand.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., with Pastor Mike Dubbs officiating.
He will be buried at a future date at Arlington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Community Congregational Church, 141 N. Bennett St., Southern Pines.
