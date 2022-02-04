Elgie W. Underwood

Elgie Williams Underwood, 92, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Underwood was born in Moore County, and was the daughter of James and Laura Maness Williams. She was the youngest of 10 siblings who are now all deceased. Mrs. Underwood spent her life caring for others and working to help those around her. She was a woman of deep faith and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Underwood was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Arthur Underwood.
She was a wonderful mother to her three children who survive her, Joel Underwood, of Robbins, Dallas and wife, Donna Underwood, of Randleman, and Sharon Mims and husband, Ray, of Julian. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Dana Hollingsworth, Deven Underwood, Darla Maness, Zeb Mims, Raymond Mims III, Jessica Bentley and Lauren Gregg; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Bill Reynolds officiating.
Condolences may be made to www.pinesfunerals.com.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Underwood family.
