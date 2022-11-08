Eleanore Newbauer

Eleanore (Ellie) Newbauer, 97, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst. Though Ellie was small in size, she had a personality and wit that filled the room, and an inquisitive mind that was always seeking a deeper understanding of the world around her. She had a loving spirit that impacted all who knew her, and she was the very heart of compassion.
Ellie was born in Erie, Pa., and at age 8, moved to Washington, D.C., where she met and married John Newbauer Jr., her husband of 58 years. In 1955, she and her growing family moved to Richmond, Va., where they lived for the next 50 years.
Ellie cherished her role as mother and homemaker and as time moved on, she developed many other interests and talents. After the children were grown, Ellie opened a gift shop which she ran for more than 15 years. She also published four books and was an award-winning poet. She created a retreat center at Lake Gaston, where she held workshops and taught classes on the Art of Living Authentically. More recently, Ellie established a writers’ group and Artist of the Month program at Pine Knoll in Southern Pines, where she resided. Her energy, wit and wisdom were with her always.
In addition to her husband, Ellie was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. She leaves four children , John J. Newbauer III (wife Sydney), Nancy Schoephoester (husband Bill), Jay Newbauer and Jill Newbauer. She also leaves six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a great-great niece and other distant relations.
